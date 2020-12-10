Zappos Adaptive to expand single and different size shoe program

Zappos, the Nevada-based online shoe clothing retailer, is to expand its Adaptive range, adding new brands to its assortment.

The range, which allows customers to buy only one shoe or two shoes in different sizes and widths to create a pair, will add comfortwear brand Crocs, dress shoes from Florsheim, hiking footwear from Keen and RSVP flat shoes for women.

In October Zappos collaborated with UGG on an inclusive collection, its classic boot reimagined with adaptive features such as oversized double zippers, rear pull tabs, and toggle-adjusted stretch laces.

“We greatly value our partnership with UGG, a brand who shares our deep commitment for championing inclusivity and reducing inequalities within the fashion industry,” Dana Zumbo, Business Development Manager, Zappos Adaptive, said in a statement. “To bring this collection to life, we worked side-by-side hosting focus groups with a diverse group of people with disabilities to receive first-hand feedback. We’re humbled by the experience of getting to play a part in the UGG brand’s first-ever universal design.”