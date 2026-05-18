Zara and Bad Bunny launch a capsule collection

Madrid – Spanish fashion chain Zara, the main commercial brand of the Inditex group, is expanding its collaboration with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny by launching its first collaborative capsule collection. The collection has already started selling in the singer's home country and will be available for sale globally from this upcoming May 21.

The chain's management announced the collection completely unexpectedly less than 24 hours ago via its social media channels. Zara's strategy on this occasion seems to have been driven by events, first presenting the collection and then officially announcing it. The announcement was made on its social media profiles, such as Instagram, and across its various online stores in the different markets where the brand operates. This is certainly a unique way of operating, which has placed the Plaza Las Américas shopping centre in San Juan, Puerto Rico, at the heart of the news. The shopping and leisure complex is located southeast of Old San Juan, near San Juan Bay. Inditex operates there alongside retailers such as American Eagle; Bimba y Lola; CH Carolina Herrera; Cartier; and Guess, through Zara. Zara is the only chain with which the Spanish fashion multinational is present in the Caribbean country, one of the two 'freely associated' states of the US. At the close of its last fiscal year, it had a total of three stores of its main commercial brand in the country.

Announcement of the collaborative capsule collection launch by Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny) with Zara. Credits: Zara.

The Zara store in Plaza Las Américas has thus become the exceptional star of this latest collaboration between Bad Bunny and Zara. It was the location chosen by the Inditex chain and the singer to not only announce but also launch and start selling the pieces from this collaborative capsule collection developed with the Puerto Rican artist. Bad Bunny himself endorsed the collection's launch in person. He visited the Zara store in the San Juan shopping centre this past Saturday, May 16, leaving behind a trail of images that quickly went viral on social media. This graphic documentation, consisting of photos and videos, has served as the capsule collection's introduction since Saturday. It primarily shows Bad Bunny inside the Zara store at Plaza Las Américas and later leaving the shopping centre carrying bags filled with items from the collaborative collection developed with Inditex's star chain. This move is pure hype, considering that Bad Bunny certainly had no need to leave the store with items from the capsule or carrying the bags.

On sale from May 21

Developed and presented not under the singer's stage name, Bad Bunny, but under his own name, Benito Antonio, Zara has not officially provided further information about the collection yet. The brand has only indicated that it will be launched and available for sale from May 21. At that time, customers will be able to purchase pieces from this collaborative capsule, which takes the close partnership between the singer and Zara, ongoing since the beginning of the year, a step further. This partnership began just as unexpectedly during the Puerto Rican singer's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. It was taken a step further when Zara dressed Bad Bunny for his guest appearance at the Met Gala. The Inditex chain made a grand debut at the event this year: Marta Ortega wore a dress designed exclusively for her by John Galliano; Stevie Nicks wore the first Galliano piece designed by the couturier for Zara; and Bad Bunny wore a total look from Inditex's main fashion chain.

Bad Bunny during his Super Bowl halftime show performance on February 8, 2026 in Santa Monica, California (US). Credits: Apple.

As the first images of the collection and its exclusive pre-launch in Puerto Rico this weekend have revealed, Zara's “Benito Antonio” capsule draws directly from these previous actions. This is evident as the same original lettering that spells out his name was seen on the back of the chair where Bad Bunny prepared for the Met Gala. According to various music industry media outlets earlier this month, this lettering is part of the singer's new registered logo. With it, he is reportedly preparing to start a new chapter, not just in music but as an artist capable of transcending the music world. Beyond that reference, among the garments from the capsule already unveiled during this weekend's pre-launch in Puerto Rico, a white suit stands out. It appears to be clearly inspired by the outfit Bad Bunny wore for his Super Bowl performance.

According to images of the collection already circulating on social media, the capsule consists of a curated selection of clothing and accessories. Many of the pieces are decorated with the new logo featuring the singer's name. In terms of apparel, the collection is broadly a series of reinterpretations of traditional menswear tailoring. It is now presented in more “relaxed” patterns and features a rich Caribbean colour palette, including whites, pastel yellows, and coral pinks. These details will be fully appreciated after the collection's physical and online launch this Thursday, May 21. The date seems intentionally chosen to precede the start of the European leg of Bad Bunny's sixth musical tour, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour”. The tour began last November 21 in Santo Domingo. After visiting various countries in South America, Australia, and Japan, it now arrives in Europe. Concerts are scheduled for May 22 and 23 in Barcelona. From there, the Puerto Rican artist will continue with performances in Lisbon; Madrid; Düsseldorf; Arnhem; London; Marseille; Nanterre; Solna; Warsaw; Milan; and Brussels, concluding on July 22 with a concert at the King Baudouin Stadium.

In summary Zara is expanding its collaboration with Bad Bunny by launching their first joint capsule collection, which is already on sale in Puerto Rico and will be available globally from May 21.

The collection was launched unexpectedly at the Zara store in Plaza Las Américas, San Juan, Puerto Rico, with Bad Bunny himself in attendance, generating significant buzz and going viral on social media.

The collection, named "Benito Antonio," is inspired by the artist's previous collaborations with Zara for the Super Bowl and the Met Gala. It features a series of garments inspired by traditional menswear tailoring, with relaxed, urban silhouettes, a Caribbean colour palette, and the singer's new brand logo.