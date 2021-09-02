Zara launches collaboration with Kassl Editions

Zara has announced a collaboration with Belgian Dutch fashion collective Kassl Editions for a capsule range of ready-to-wear, accessories and homeware. The collection will debut at Milan’s interior fair, Salone del Mobile, from 5-10 September.

Based on the silhouette of a fisherman’s coat, the Kassl Editions brand launched in 2017 as one coat made available in various fabrics, lengths and colours. Its utilitarian appeal has since been expanded into bags and accessories.

Zara is late to the collaborations game, and unlike retailers H&M and Target avoided star-name tie-ups as a marketing tool. The Inditex-owned brand previously debuted a range with CFDA and Vogue Fashion Fund finalists last year as well as capsule ranges with Everlast and Starter, both athletic brands.

While high-low collaborations can bring a certain cache to high street retailers, they are rarely profit drivers. Zara continues to invest heavily in product development under its own name, but smaller collabs may bring a kudos and entice a customer who is not yet shopping at the giant Spanish retailer.