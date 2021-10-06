Zavvi launches exclusive Netflix Squid Game merchandise

Online retailer Zavvi and streaming site Netflix have collaborated on exclusive Squid Game merchandise, a South Korean drama series that is currently taking the world by storm.

Zavvi has launched a globally exclusive, 13-part limited-edition and fully licensed Squid Game clothing collection consisting of t-shirts, sweatshirts, canvas high-top sneakers, fleece blankets and cushions that were inspired by the series’ cinematography.

Zavvi Netflix Squid Game

“The range is emblazoned with the distinctive iconography from throughout the series, representing all six childhood-themed games individually and through bright stills. The range also features ‘456’ in its designs, a nod to the 456 participants in the games,” states Zavvi in a press release.

The South Korean thriller, which could become Netflix’s biggest show yet, follows the story of a group of desperate and cash-strapped people, all competing in a blood-thirsty survival game, which is based on a popular Korean children’s game called Squid Game.

The Squid Game merchandise is currently available through Zavvi country websites in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Japan and Australia. Prices range from 17.99 euros (14.99 British pounds) for a t-shirt (available in sizes XS to XXL) to 54.99 euros (49.99 British pounds) for the high top sneakers, which are limited to 1000 pairs.