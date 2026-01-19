ZENGGI Fall Winter 2026: “The darkest light”

The new arises from everything that has come before, just as in nature. That is the philosophy of ZENGGI. What remains are the elements that have proven their strength: a rich and balanced ecosystem of both masculine and feminine elegance, comfort, and quality. This results in a new collection every season. Familiar, subdued, and wise, yet full of new life. Fashion sense has been reduced to its essence.

For Fall Winter 2026, that essence is about refining proportions, giving the relaxed androgynous chic that is so characteristic of ZENGGI, an extra feminine accent. The waist plays an important role in keeping all large shapes, such as wide-leg pleated pants and skirts, looking elegant when paired with loose-fitting boxy knits and jackets. Bomber shapes, short sweaters, and cardigans that fit around the waist and a single drape or knot accent draws attention to the waist without cinching it.

Credits: ZENGGI

The soothing softness of materials, a quality that has emphasized the ZENGGI feel for several seasons now, reaches new heights in short faux fur bomber jackets, hairy alpaca blends for a long dark checkered coat, or the front panels of a chunky knit waistcoat. The finer knits are also extremely soft and lightweight, ranging from superfine merino and lambswool to blends with llama, cashmere, and silk for everything from oversized knitted T-shirts, timeless crewneck sweaters and turtlenecks to the small luxury revolution known as the “Anna scarf”; pure self-love to style your look.

ZENGGI's use of color also references nature, with a rich palette of grey tones serving as the basis for a range of brown and deep red shades with a violet accent on the one hand, and on the other, lots of forest-y greens and khakis that combine surprisingly well with deep blue tones. The earthy dark winter palette is lightened up with beautiful natural whites and light shades ranging from Limestone and Rosewater to Ginger and Blue Haze.

In addition to the intensely dark checks and plaids, one contrasting tweed with a brushed check, one Fair Isle motif in the knits, and the occasional classic stripe in the shirts, ZENGGI's material palette is traditionally plain. All fabrics have been selected for their high quality and natural feel. Apart from the hairy softness in wovens and knits, there are extra soft, lightweight, and supple men’s suit fabrics, sturdy boiled wool and a vintage-look cotton twill, unwashed dark denim, and for shirts, high-quality cotton poplin and sleek recycled polyester.

The ZENGGI team takes great pride in developing its collections according to the tried and tested formula of sustainable style and quality. Each piece has been carefully designed for real life, where beauty and comfort are equal values. ZENGGI fans will once again find plenty of updates to their favourite go-to styles as well as new temptations, such as brown leather-like trousers and skirts, a long, almost circle skirt in a sober grey men's suit fabric, or pleated trousers and a chic top with an integrated scarf in super lightweight wool with a barely there dark grey-brown check, and a cape coat in a warm double-faced check.

Winter is coming, with warming love from ZENGGI.