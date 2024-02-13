ZENGGI FW24 Collection: “Inner Elegance”

ZENGGI's consistent, androgynous style, a sophisticated feminine translation of a classic masculine fashion vocabulary, expresses itself this autumn in new proportions, clear volumes and extra warmth.

Timeless and unmistakably ZENGGI

Although ZENGGI is designed to serve enduringly and faithfully in the carefully curated wardrobes of women who know what beautiful, quality clothing does for them, the zeitgeist puts a confident stamp on every collection. For Fall Winter 2024, it is the warm, soft, wide and boxy tops on the cool and understated lines of long skirts and trousers that give the coherent silhouettes a strong sense of inner elegance and comfort. Strong choices were also made in colours and textures. Besides a clear colour accent per delivery, and of course the timeless framework of black, white and midnight blue, the richness lies in the wide variety of subdued neutrals. The material card has the unmistakable ZENGGI signature with tried-and-tested qualities such as Japanese crepe, crispy poplin, technosilk, luxurious wool blends - including one with pinstripe - and several softer-than-soft knits. Maar er zijn ook belangrijke nieuwe kwaliteiten zoals een double jersey, en eigenzinnige accenten die de twee leveringen markeren.

Relaxed and nonchalant

The new proportions manifest themselves, for example, in trousers with both a high waist and a lowered crotch - think the boyfriend look -, and straight legs whether or not to be worn with a roll up. On top, a relaxed highland merino boxy polo shirt, extra wide and with a low sleeve insert. That wonderfully luxurious feeling of style and nonchalance.

Silhouettes vary with familiar models of tailored trousers and a new narrower but certainly not tight model. Oversized cardigans in a light mohair blend wear like a coat, as warm and soft as the wool blend blanket coat in greatly enlarged gingham check in Midnight Blue and accent colour Herb Green. A short oversized and rounded winter coat in a black and white tweed underlines the luxurious enveloping feel, and, like a cape-shaped cashmere jumper and other boxy tops, forms a beautiful silhouette with, for example, high flannel pleated trousers or one of the long straight-fitting skirts in the collection.

Androgynous colours

An array of exciting new neutrals like mossy greens, misty blues and greys, khakis, beiges and whites, including a microdose of pure white for a shirt or singlet, adds softness and lightness to the androgynous base.

The winter warmth of tweed, herringbone, flannel, yak-merino blend and furry alpaca knits contrasts with extra feminine materials such as a flowy recycled poly and crepe, and a hammered satin in Mink grey. A brilliant midnight blue sequin fabric for a long A-line skirt and oversized T-shirt breaks cheerfully with the subdued image. The second accent colour Deep Plum is like a lusty cherry on the rich colour chart that, together with Bronze and Maroon, has a deeply feminine spectrum.