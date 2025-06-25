ZENGGI Spring Summer 2026: Gentle by nature

ZENGGI's consistent signature is a quiet force reminiscent of nature. Each season flows seamlessly into the next, everything renews, adapting to the elements of the times, but always remaining its authentic self. Timeless yet completely in the now, intelligent, and outspoken, ZENGGI balances the enduring qualities of masculine elements with the refined strengths of the feminine.

ZENGGI's Spring Summer 2026 collection shows that gentleness is a strength and that innovative materials can boast natural beauty. The silhouettes are long, generous, and airy with slightly curvy lines and subtle hints to the waist. The mood is soft and even a touch romantic, despite the cool workwear influences. Like flowers and fruits in the wild, a few cheerful pops of colour bring the ever-subdued ZENGGI colour chart with lots of blues, browns, whites, greens, and powdery pinks to life.

Some highlights:

Quite striking are the technical fabric qualities with a natural feel, such as a feather-light silk-nylon blend with a lovely mossy texture for wide pleated trousers and a collarless blouse with languid, slightly rounded lines. The same goes for a lightweight cotton-nylon blend with a subtle tree bark effect for an ankle-length shirt dress and a long, wide skirt or pleated trousers with large cargo pockets. One of the many classic stripes in the collection is a café au lait brown with white and blue stripe. It contrasts casually with the finely crinkled viscose-nylon-cotton blend for a wonderfully roomy set of trousers and blouse or a maxi shirtdress. A delicate tape yarn for a sleeveless top and a special paper yarn in heathered black for a breezy crewneck add some extra tactility to the knitwear.

ZENGGI Knitwear

Extreme softness comes in the form of luxuriously oversized knitted tees in a featherlight summer merino and other delicate knits in 100% cashmere or a wool-cashmere blend. Even the fabrics with a cool unisex look are soothingly soft and light on the skin. Such as the dark denim for a generous pleated jean and long matching top. Or the blue chambray for a long kaftan dress with matching cargo trousers. And the solid cotton khaki twill for a wide worker jacket and idem trousers or a long half-circle skirt, all beautifully finished with unbleached cotton.

Long, airy, and roomy, ZENGGI allows the female body all the space it needs to move through life comfortably and confidently, but without denying her femininity. Strong high waists and soft shoulder lines, subtle nips at the waist in blazers, tops and sleek dresses, and seams with a gentle curve in trousers and blouses, all refer to her gentle but powerful nature.

ZENGGI, vigorously feminine by nature.