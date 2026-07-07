ZENGGI Spring/Summer 2027: ‘The effort in effortlessness’

Every new ZENGGI collection is the result of a careful balancing act between the past and the new, between masculine practicality and feminine refinement, between the natural and the technical, the handcrafted and the clean-lined, and between beauty and comfort. ZENGGI distils these dualities down to a subtle force field, ensuring that every garment blends seamlessly into existing wardrobes whilst simultaneously exuding that coveted ‘nowness’.

For SS27, ZENGGI has evolved further into a loose, soft, almost casual, unstructured tailoring style, with a strong feminine counterbalance to all the masculine elements, and the occasional characteristic equatorial influence. In addition, more coats have been added to the collection and, for the first time, there is genuine denim. The colour palette is the familiar natural and high-contrast scheme, with a rich range of shades from white to black, from latte to dark clay, from mist to ink blue, from khaki to citrus, and from powder pink to shiraz.

Credits: ZENGGI

Men’s wear remains a favoured source of inspiration, but this timeless vocabulary of shapes, colours and textures is carefully tailored to the female form – softer, rounder and more three-dimensional. The style remains loose, long, airy and light, but with a feminine emphasis on the waist. The many wide-leg trousers and skirts are perfectly complemented by short blazers or blouson jackets with a hybrid tailored look. Alongside ZENGGI’s familiar Japanese crepe, cool poplins and robust twills, there are various linen blends – with or without stripes or checks – that combine a nostalgic summery feel with a more modern, technical feel. This same tension is reflected in two dark-striped themes featuring boxy blouses, wide-leg trousers and long skirts in a technical cotton or supple viscose blend.

Encouraged by the success of our lightweight, unwashed denim styles – such as wide-leg pleated trousers, which have been selling out in a flash for the past few seasons – ZENGGI is taking its first steps into genuine denim for SS27, with a small range of high-waisted styles in a light wash or unbleached white Serge de Nîmes.

Credits: ZENGGI

The kaftan is one of the equatorial style elements that characterise the collection, such as a long black 100 percent linen kaftan with safari-style breast pockets. Just like the artisanal India feel of handloom cotton for luxuriously loose kaftan blouses, a wide cut blouse and a similar long shirt dress with a delicately pleated front in voile cotton – with or without a polka-dot print – or the cotton blouses in black or white, adorned with delicate embroidery. Long, airy summer dresses with plenty of tiny pleats or a jersey style with a waist-defining drape complete this sizzling summer look.

Credits: ZENGGI

Besides short blazers and bomber jackets, there are also long coats that add an extra layer to the collection: a long, oversized trench coat and an XL oversized mac coat in a lightly crinkled cotton-nylon blend, and an elegant, androgynous mac coat in ZENGGI’s signature supple Japanese crêpe, perfect as a ‘demi’.

Finally, in the knitwear range, there is the usual generous selection of ZENGGI-classics such as crewneck jumpers, boxy cardigans, cardigan and sweater vests, polo shirts, tops and loose-fitting T-shirts in beautiful qualities such as super-soft merino, luxurious wool blends with cashmere and cotton, a summer alpaca blend, a washi paper blend and linen. Boxy fits, wide, fitted waistbands and even a flared A-line top or a fitted jumper with a subtle peplum – all designed to add that distinctly feminine touch.

Stay smart, stay modern, keep going in grace!