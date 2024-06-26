Summery kids headwear with BARTS

For the new S25 collection, BARTS travels to summery Australia, the land of the vast outback, tropical beaches and unique flora and fauna. With the overarching theme of ‘Back to the Roots’, BARTS creates a collection inspired by the natural beauty, local cultures and summery colours that can only be found Down Under.

Credits: BARTS

Kids

The kids’ headwear completes the new collection. Think baseball caps with a summery surf print, reversible bucket hats, and paper sun hats. With the BARTS S25 collection, kids stay protected from the sun in a stylish way.

About BARTS

For 30 years, BARTS has been the go-to accessories brand for the European market. Every season, a unique collection of fashion accessories is created from its headquarters in Amsterdam's Houthavens. Both in summer and winter. The brand is known for a unique range of high-quality, comfortable, functional and fashionable accessories for men, women, children and babies.

