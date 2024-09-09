A-dam welcomes Michel van Steenbergen as Wholesale Director: A vision of expansion and innovation

Dutch menswear brand A-dam is gearing up for a transformative phase in its business, and leading this change is their newly appointed Wholesale Director, Michel van Steenbergen. With a rich background in leading fashion brands, he brings a blend of traditional sales acumen and cutting-edge digital expertise.

FashionUnited had the opportunity to sit down with van Steenbergen to discuss his strategic plans for A-dam’s European expansion, his vision for the brand’s future, and what it all means for retailers ready to join the label on this exciting journey.

A proven pathfinder in fashion and digitalization

Van Steenbergen’s career in the fashion industry is marked by his ability to blend traditional expertise with forward-thinking digital strategies. His journey began in retail before quickly moving into sales roles at leading Dutch brands such as Just Brands and Tommy Hilfiger. “I’ve always believed in the importance of merging distribution skills with innovation,” van Steenbergen shared. “In my previous roles, I had the opportunity to be at the forefront of this shift, and it’s something I’m excited to bring to A-dam as we look to modernise and expand our wholesale operations.”

Strategic expansion across Europe

Van Steenbergen’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for A-dam, as the label embarks on an ambitious expansion plan throughout Europe. The focus is on strengthening the brand’s presence in established markets like the Netherlands, Germany, and France while making significant inroads into new territories such as Scandinavia, Austria, and Switzerland. This expansion is not only about increasing market share but also about reinforcing A-dam’s brand identity in regions where sustainability and quality are increasingly valued by consumers.

Credits: A-dam

A recent partnership with SASAtrend, a distributor with over 20 years of experience, will support this expansion. The alliance is expected to boost A-dam’s market presence, particularly with new agents in Denmark and Sweden, following their successful introduction at the Danish fashion fair CIFF in Copenhagen. “Our presence at CIFF was a strong start in Scandinavia,” van Steenbergen noted. “We’ve signed new agents in Denmark and Sweden, and I’m confident our products will resonate well there. The potential for growth is clear, which is why I stepped in as Wholesale Director focusing on Europe.”

New showroom in Amsterdam

A cornerstone of A-dam’s new wholesale strategy is the opening of its physical showroom in Amsterdam. This space is not just a venue for displaying the latest collections but a hub where the label can cultivate relationships with key accounts and international buyers.

“We wanted to create a place where people can truly experience the brand, beyond just the products,” van Steenbergen explained. “It’s about understanding our identity, seeing our commitment to sustainability, and feeling the quirkiness that sets us apart. This showroom is a space where we can host conversations about business, but also just connect over a coffee.” The premises are also expected to play a crucial role in A-dam’s efforts to professionalise and elevate its operations while maintaining the brand’s signature playfulness.

Cultural collaborations: Museums and fashion fusion

Among A-dam’s recent achievements is a notable collaboration with the Rijksmuseum. Together, they developed a collection that blends the museum’s heritage with A-dam’s distinctive style, featuring socks and shirts adorned with the iconic façade of the museum.

A-dam's ‘Night Watch’ socks for Rijksmuseum. Credits: Pim Leenen/A-dam

“We take immense pride in our heritage and in Amsterdam,” van Steenbergen said. The Rijksmuseum collaboration is a testament to that. “We’re committed to doing this right for the long run—without rushing. Our goal is to create something lasting and meaningful.” Partnering with museums is a strategic move since their busy stores offer a great environment for A-dam’s products and align seamlessly with the brand. He adds with a laugh, “Maybe next we’ll give the Louvre a call!”

Digital moves ahead

Van Steenbergen is eager to advance A-dam’s digital integration, leveraging his background to enhance both wholesale and retail processes. The brand is developing a new digital showroom and upgrading its B2B platform to offer a more engaging experience for partners. “We’re not just selling products; we’re telling a story,” van Steenbergen noted. “With our SS25 collection, we’re creating a cohesive narrative with mood videos and interactive digital content. We want our retailers to have all the tools to connect with and share our brand effectively.”

The SS25 collection is available for pre-order until September 15th. For more details or to schedule a showroom visit, contact Michel van Steenbergen at michel@a-dam.com.