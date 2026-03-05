Abraham Ortuño appointed new global creative director of Camper

Madrid – Here is a tightened, more punchy version of the copy tailored for a UK/US fashion editorial or trade publication (e.g., Vogue Business, Drapers, or Hypebeast). MADRID – Majorcan footwear icon Camper has named Paris-based, Alicante-born designer Abraham Ortuño as its new Global Creative Director. Ortuño, the founder of independent label Abra, will debut his first collections for the Autumn/Winter 2027/28 season in early 2027.

The appointment marks a strategic pivot for the group. Following the departure of Achilles Ion Gabriel—who led the brand’s creative vision from 2019 until earlier this year—Camper initially pivoted to an "anonymous, collaborative" internal design model. That strategy has now been reversed in favour of Ortuño’s singular vision. He will oversee both the main Camper line and the experimental Camperlab, managing both product design and brand communication.

“Abraham represents a new generation of creative leadership,” said Miquel Fluxà, CEO of the Camper Group. “His deep technical knowledge of footwear, paired with an international cultural perspective, makes him the ideal person to guide our next phase.”

Ortuño, whose eponymous brand is a staple on the Paris Fashion Week calendar, expressed his pride in joining the Spanish heritage brand. “Camper has always represented the pinnacle of Spanish design—a fearless balance of Mediterranean pragmatism and play,” he said. “I hope to honour the archive while introducing a subversive energy that fuses irony, craftsmanship, and contemporary culture.”

From it-bag collaborator to creative lead

While Ortuño is a rising star in his own right, he is best known within the industry as the secret weapon behind some of the most viral accessories of the last decade. His portfolio includes design stints and collaborations with a "who's who" of luxury fashion: Jacquemus, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, JW Anderson, and Coperni.

Since launching Abra in 2019, he has garnered acclaim for blending traditional Spanish craftsmanship with a progressive, often surrealist aesthetic. His brand has been a fixture of Paris Fashion Week since 2024, favouring immersive physical presentations over traditional runway shows. His latest collection for Abra (AW26/27) is set to debut this Monday, March 9, in Paris.

What’s next for Camper?

While Camper has not confirmed if Ortuño will continue to lead Abra alongside his new role, the focus is firmly on his 2027 debut. The group notes that Ortuño was chosen for his ability to redefine accessories through "technical precision and emotional narrative."

His first global launch is scheduled for June 2027, marking the official start of a new era for the Majorcan house.

