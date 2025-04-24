Acne Studios appoints Brune Buonomano as Global CMO

Stockholm-based fashion house Acne Studios announced Brune Buonomano will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer, effective 5 May. The appointments marks a strategic move aimed at bolstering the brand’s global presence and cultural resonance.

Buonomano commences the role with a résumé spanning nearly two decades in luxury marketing and communications. She joins Acne Studios from the creative agency Mazarine, where she served as Executive Vice President, reported MF Fashion. Prior to that, she spent 14 years at Havas, ultimately rising to Co-CEO of BETC Étoile Rouge and co-founding the fashion and culture publication Mastermind. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with brands including Saint Laurent, Chanel, Valentino, Lanvin, Rabanne, as well as brands in the LVMH portfolio.

Buonomano will report directly to Acne Studios CEO Mattias Magnusson and serve on the executive committee. Her responsibilities will encompass global marketing and communication strategies, overseeing brand image, public relations, event management, and international campaign direction. She will also work closely with Jonny Johansson, the brand’s Creative Director and co-founder.

“This is an exciting chapter for Acne Studios,” Magnusson commented. “Brune brings a wealth of expertise at a pivotal moment as we chart the next phase of our evolution. I am confident in her ability to sharpen our global voice and steer the brand toward even greater cultural impact.”