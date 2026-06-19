Adrian Appiolaza steps down as creative direction of Moschino

Adrian Appiolaza is leaving the creative direction of Moschino. In a statement, Aeffe, the brand's parent company, announced that after more than two years of collaboration, Moschino and Appiolaza have mutually agreed to end their partnership as of June 19.

New creative direction will be announced shortly

In the statement, Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of Aeffe spa, thanked "Appiolaza for the significant contribution to the development of Moschino over the years and wishes him the best for his future professional projects”.

“I was given a great opportunity to express my creativity for an important Italian brand like Moschino, characterised by an incredible creative heritage. I express my gratitude to Aeffe for this chance, in particular to Massimo Ferretti, and I thank the entire creative team with whom I have shared this intense experience,” added Appiolaza.