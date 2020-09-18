Alber Elbaz appoints CEO to new Richemont-owned venture

Paris-based designer Alber Elbaz has appointed Laurent Malecaze as the Chief Executive Officer of his new startup AZfashion. The company was formed in partnershp with luxury group Richemont at the end of 2019 and is yet to unveil its first womenswear collection.

WWD confirmed the appointment: “Currently CEO of luxury retailer The Webster in New York, Malecaze will take on the new role on 12 October.” Malecaze will be responsible for developing AZfashion’s global strategy.

“I am very happy to work together with Richemont and to create my ‘dream factory’ which will focus on developing solutions for the women of our times,” said Elbaz, who is best known for his 14 year tenure at Lanvin.

According to WWD, the first collection designed by Elbaz should debut in early 2021.