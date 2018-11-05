Alek Wek and Jack Whitehall to host Fashion Awards 2018

The British Fashion Council has announced that South-Sudanese British model and activist, Alek Wek, and British actor, writer and comedian, Jack Whitehall, will be hosting the Fashion Awards 2018 in partnership with Swarovski. International cover star and catwalk model, Alek Wek, has worked with names such as Vogue, Elle, Love, Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, and Alexander McQueen among others.

The Fashion Awards ceremony, taking place on 10 December at the Royal Albert Hall in London, brings together the world of fashion to celebrate the industry’s success and raise money for the British Fashion Council’s charitable and business support initiatives. The 2018 shortlist and finalists have been selected by an international industry panel of over 2,000 names from 32 countries, and winners will be announced on the evening.

Categories include Accessories Designer of the Year, Brand of the Year, British Designer of the Year - Menswear, British Designer of the Year - Womenswear, British Emerging Talent - Menswear, British Emerging Talent - Womenswear, Business Leader, Designer of the Year, Model of the Year and Urban Luxe.