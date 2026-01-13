Alo appoints new international CEO to drive global expansion

Los Angeles-based wellness lifestyle brand Alo, known for its premium, fashion-forward fitness clothing, has appointed former Dior and Miu Miu executive Benedetta Petruzzo as its international chief executive officer.

In the newly created role, Petruzzo will take the helm of driving Alo’s international expansion, by evolving the brand’s storytelling, client experience, and market strategy “while keeping wellness at the core of Alo’s proposition”. Petruzzo will work alongside the brand’s co-founders, Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge, who will remain co-CEOs.

Petruzzo has a proven track record within the luxury fashion industry, having served as managing director at Christian Dior Couture and CEO of Miu Miu, where, during her tenure, the brand became one of fashion’s most coveted names with retail sales surpassing the 1-billion-euro threshold. In addition, Petruzzo was also executive vice president for North America at Kering Eyewear.

Her appointment at Alo follows the brand’s ambitions to transition from premium activewear into a multicategory luxury label, centred around the demand for wellness lifestyle, alongside its ambitious global expansion plans.

Alo pushes wellness trend to drive international growth

In recent years, Alo’s international business has experienced “phenomenal growth,” explains the brand, and by the end of 2025, Alo had more than 75 international stores across 25 countries, and its e-commerce now ships to over 100 global destinations. In the UK alone, Alo announced in October that it would be opening an additional four stores between late 2025 and 2026 in Manchester, London, and Leeds.

Danny Harris, co-founder and chief executive of Alo, said in a statement: “We believe the future of luxury is wellness, and we’re building a global ecosystem around that belief.

“Benedetta’s luxury expertise, strategic rigor, and feel for brand energy will help us take Alo’s momentum to the next level. She understands how to build desire at the highest end of the market while staying true to a brand’s DNA, which is exactly what this next chapter of Alo requires.”

Commenting on her new role, Petruzzo added: “In an increasingly discerning market, Alo’s strong DNA and vision will be crucial in shaping its sustainable long-term growth. Shared community values and a true connection with brand culture are essential to success today, and Alo has the credibility to connect products and experiences, from Sanctuaries and activations to digital experiences, with both community and culture.

“Alo isn’t just about the LA lifestyle or ‘studio-to-street’ coolness. It’s about mindfulness, intention, and holistic wellness. Alo is a Club for like-minded individuals. The customer of the future expects brands to align with how they live, move, and feel. We see great potential for our community to grow globally. Alo is uniquely positioned to lead that future, and I’m honoured to help write its next chapter.”

Founded in 2007, Alo has transitioned from a premium yoga brand to a full lifestyle and activewear offering, which has become known for its high-performance, aesthetically driven apparel. In recent years, Alo has expanded into high-end collections, such as Alo Atelier, offering luxury formal and ski wear crafted from Italian wool, silk, and cashmere, as well as footwear with its recovery mode sneaker.

In September 2025, it also launched a dedicated handbag line handcrafted in Florence, Italy, utilising responsibly-sourced leather and suede across a range of styles, including travel and tote bags, and a bucket bag for everyday use. It also offers the Alo Glow System, a line of clean skincare, body products, and supplements.