Alo Yoga is deepening its presence in the UK with four new stores

Los Angeles-based fashion and lifestyle brand Alo Yoga will expand its footprint in the UK with four new stores opening between late 2025 and 2026.

In the strategy plan, Alo Yoga will open new stores in Manchester, London and Leeds, marking the brand’s first stores outside of the UK’s capital city, as it looks to showcase its mission “to craft sanctuaries that unite movement, style, and mindfulness under one roof,” to a wider audience.

Each location was “intentionally chosen for its cultural relevance and architectural heritage,” explains Alo Yoga in a statement, with each space set to be reimagined into “light-filled sanctuaries designed to inspire mindfulness, connection, and community”.

Summer Nacewicz, executive vice president of marketing and creative at Alo Yoga, said: “We’re thrilled to expand Alo’s presence in the UK with four new sanctuaries that bring people together. Each space has been thoughtfully created to reflect the spirit of its city while offering our community a place to connect, recharge, and grow.

“At Alo, we believe wellness is best experienced collectively - these sanctuaries are envisioned as hubs for movement, mindfulness, and community. From Manchester’s vibrant energy to the historic beauty of Battersea and Victoria Leeds, each destination is meant to bring people together to share in the Alo experience.”

The first of the expansion stores will open in Manchester on November 21 to mark the brand’s first in the north of England. It will be located at 5 New Cathedral Street, a shopping destination opposite the Manchester Arndale centre featuring stores such as Zara, Harvey Nichols, and Represent, and span 6,877 square feet.

Mock-up of Alo Yoga store Credits: Alo Yoga

The Manchester store will be followed by two new locations in London. The first will open on November 28 at Westfield London. The 6,500 square foot unit will offer a “sleek, modern wellness hub” and a full range of the brand’s “elevated essentials”.

The second will be nestled into “one of London’s most storied landmarks” at Battersea Power Station. Opening on December 5, the space will span 2,551 square feet.

Then in 2026, Alo will open a 6,707 square foot store within the historic shopping arcade, Victoria Leeds, in the Yorkshire city.

The expansion it adds builds on Alo Yoga’s UK debut store on London’s King’s Road, which opened in November 2023, and subsequent openings on Brompton Road, Regent Street, which acts as the brand’s flagship store in the UK, and Covent Garden.

Alo Yoga currently operates 169 “sanctuaries” globally, including recent expansions into Europe with new stores in Dublin and Amsterdam, as well as a six-storey flagship in Seoul, Korea, featuring a rooftop retreat, wellness club, and treatment suites, alongside four additional new stores, marking its first entry into the Asia-Pacific region.