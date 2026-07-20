Amalia Cortesi appointed deputy chief executive officer of jewellery brand Mellerio

To support its growth ambitions, Mellerio has appointed Amalia Cortesi as its deputy chief executive officer. An expert in luxury jewellery, her primary mission will be to accelerate the brand's international development.

Mellerio is known as the last independent jewellery house in France. Founded in 1613, it is historically based at 9 rue de la Paix in Paris. Its iconic clients include Marie-Antoinette, Joséphine de Beauharnais and Empress Eugénie. One of its emblematic creations is the Peacock Feather brooch, made for Eugénie in 1868.

The workshop is still located above the boutique. The archives, spanning several centuries of creation, are used as a source of inspiration for contemporary collections.

A career focused on boutique management, sales management and key client relations

Amalia Cortesi's appointment supports the desire to enhance the House's heritage and savoir-faire. It also aligns with a strategy of commercial and international acceleration.

A graduate of HEC Paris, Amalia Cortesi brings a management profile capable of supporting a phase of growth and structuring.

She began her luxury career at Louis Vuitton, before joining Cartier and then Tiffany & Co., where she gained expertise in high jewellery.

At Bottega Veneta, which she left to join Mellerio, she managed the Madison Avenue flagship and was responsible for Very Important Clients (VICs).

Managing teams in Paris, Miami and New York, three major luxury markets, has given her international experience that aligns with Mellerio's ambition to accelerate its development outside of France.

Her responsibilities include enhancing Mellerio's influence, accelerating international growth and developing an exclusive client experience. Amalia Cortesi will work alongside Laure-Isabelle Mellerio, the house's president and artistic director.