Amandine Ohayon, the leader structuring the Givenchy dream

Since January 9, 2026, Amandine Ohayon has been at the helm of Givenchy. Combining a rigour inherited from her time at L'Oréal, pragmatism forged through contact with private equity, and a creative sensibility, the ESSEC graduate is tasked with stabilising one of the most aristocratic houses in the LVMH portfolio, alongside its creative director Sarah Burton.

A profile of a leader who “accepts mistakes, but demands solutions”.

From ESSEC to the “science of retail”

While luxury is a matter of dreams, Ohayon knows its longevity depends on meticulous execution. She forged her intellectual foundation at ESSEC before spending nearly two decades at the L'Oréal group. It was in the Luxury division, particularly at Lancôme and YSL Beauté, that she learned the “science of retail”: managing international networks; operational discipline; and mastering the balance between brand image and commercial performance.

This dual culture of cosmetics and fashion is now a strategic asset. At Givenchy, fragrances and makeup are growth drivers as fundamental as ready-to-wear. Her ability to create a dialogue between these worlds addresses a key challenge of brand alignment, which was highlighted by the group's management upon her appointment.

Leading transformation in a crisis

In 2018, she left the world of large corporations to take on a transformation challenge. Recruited by the fund BC Partners to lead Pronovias, she had to steer the global leader in bridal wear through an unprecedented situation: the pandemic, which brought a market based on events and celebrations to a standstill. There, she broke down silos, accelerated digitalisation, and imposed a more inclusive vision. She demonstrated a rare ability to manage crises while preparing for the long term.

Her time at Stella McCartney between 2023 and 2025 completed this hybrid profile. At the helm of a pioneering house in sustainability, she refined her understanding of CSR issues and her approach to working with strong-willed designers. She left the brand as it regained its independence, marking her tenure as a successful transitional mission.

Hands-on leadership: high standards, accountability and teamwork

Ohayon's style can be summed up in a maxim she has previously stated in the press: accept mistakes, provided they come with solutions. There is no room for fruitless complaints; the priority is action, accountability, and teamwork. This “hands-on” leadership is confirmed by former colleagues. Nicala La Reau, former marketing director at Pronovias, describes a leader who is as capable of reworking in-store visuals as she is of debating a launch strategy.

She highlights a tenacity that turns difficulties into growth opportunities and a leadership style that reminds everyone that no one is above teamwork. This closeness to the ground is matched by a customer obsession, a focus on feminising decision-making teams, and a desire to protect creative talent by providing them with a solid operational framework.

Redefining brand architecture

Ohayon's arrival comes at a pivotal moment for Givenchy. The house is not just looking for a new aesthetic. It must rebuild overall coherence between couture, ready-to-wear, accessories, and fragrances. The real challenge will not only be to support Sarah Burton's vision but also to build a clear brand architecture that can align image, distribution, and profitability. In a post-2020 luxury market where growth can no longer be fuelled solely by creative aura, her profile aligns with a fundamental trend: the return of builder-leaders, capable of transforming an artistic vision into a sustainable economic system.

Luxury as a narrative: heritage, key markets and emotional experience

Ohayon thus arrives at a house in search of a new lease of life. Her agenda is clear: to reconcile Hubert de Givenchy's heritage with the expectations of an ultra-connected clientele; to secure key markets by leveraging her knowledge of the US and Asia; and to create an emotional experience that goes beyond the product to establish a lasting brand relationship. For her, contemporary luxury is no longer just about a logo or immediate desire, but about narrative, coherence, and commitment.

The number that sums up a career

The number to remember is 25: this is the number of years of experience Ohayon has accumulated in international luxury before taking the helm of the house on Avenue George V. A quarter-century of preparation for one of the most crucial roles in the fashion landscape.