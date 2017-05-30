Amazon Fashion appoints new President

Amazon Fashion has named Christine Beauchamp as its new president. Beauchamp, who's impressive curriculum vitae reads Boston Consulting Group, American Living, Ralph Lauren Corp. and Victoria's Secret Beauty, takes the place of Cathy Beaudoin who left office earlier this month after 8 years in the role.

The appointment of Beauchamp comes at a time of great investment by the Seattle internet giant in the fashion industry. Ready to develop its private labels, Amazon has recently announced the debut in the bridal business, with Handmade at Amazon's Wedding Shop.

In recent months, Amazon founderJeff Bezos's also launched a styling program based on the Alexa artificial intelligence platform and can advise consumers in the choice of outfits, and the company has filed a patent for fully automated clothing creation on demand.

According to Wall Street forecasts, clothing sales on Amazon should grow by 30 percent, nearing 25 billion euros in this financial year.

Photo credit: Amazon Fashion homepage