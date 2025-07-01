Andam 2025: Meryll Rogge wins Grand Prix and mentorship with Sidney Toledano

On June 30, the ANDAM partners took to the stage alongside director Nathalie Dufour to present the ANDAM Fashion Awards to young designers. Belgain designer Meryll Rogge received the jury's Grand Prix of the 2025 competition: 300,000 euros and a one-year mentorship with Sidney Toledano.

The Ministry of Culture was represented by Christopher Miles, director general of artistic creation. He drew a parallel between cinema and fashion: "If, for Malraux, cinema is an art but is also an industry, then fashion is an industry, but it is also an art." He went on to cite various projects undertaken by the Ministry.

Accompanied by Galeries Lafayette's Guillaume Houzé, president of ANDAM, Dufour stated: "Creativity is a freedom, but it is also a responsibility: that of being a lever for social transformation capable of engaging with its time, its urgencies and its hopes."

"Fashion can combine artistry and entrepreneurial ambition. Welcome to this laboratory of excellence that is ANDAM," she added, calling on the mentors to present the prizes to the winners.

Meryll Rogge or the reward of entrepreneurial risk-taking

Meryll Rogge Credits: ANDAM

Before awarding the grand prize, Sidney Toledano, president of the 2025 jury, humorously declared: "Even though we belong to other prizes, we are always ready to help young designers who face great difficulties."

The winner of the 2025 ANDAM Grand Prix is Meryll Rogge, a Belgian designer who shows at Paris Fashion Week. Toledano told FashionUnited: "Rogge has collaborated with great designers. I knew her when she worked at Marc Jacobs. When she announced that she was leaving New York to return to Europe, I spent an afternoon trying to convince her to stay, but she told me 'no, I have to try something'."

"She is someone who has no difficulty entering fashion houses. She made the choice to have her point of view, which is reflected in her silhouettes, in her work – whether in womenswear or tailoring – and in her technical qualities. She is doing something unlike anything else."

"As a woman, she knows what women will want to wear. She has a sense of desirability and tremendous modernity. Her company is still a small structure and this is where it is interesting to help through mentoring and financial assistance. She came just at the right time."

Other 2025 Fashion Awards were given to:

ANDAM Special Prize: Alainpaul

Pierre Bergé Prize: Burc Akyol

Fashion Accessories Prize: Sarah Levy

Innovation Prize: Lonsanje

Special Prize: Goldeneye Smart Vision