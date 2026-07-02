ANDAM 2026: Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, Pauline Dujancourt, Anthony Calydon and Phileo awarded

On July 1, the ANDAM awards ceremony took place in the gardens of the Ministry of Culture. The four winners – Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, Pauline Dujancourt, Anthony Calydon and Phileo – share a common vision of design, where garment construction, material craftsmanship and manufacturing expertise are paramount.

“This 37th edition, ever more ambitious, is a testament to the success of an event that is now a benchmark in the fashion world and across the globe,” said the French minister of culture, Catherine Pégard, while paying tribute to the one to whom this award owes its existence.

“I want to give a special thought to Pierre Berger, as it is a beautiful way to honour his legacy. He who so greatly helped, comforted and loved those who were just starting out, with constant curiosity and an inimitable intuition,” she added.

Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, ANDAM grand prize (300,000 euros)

Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, ANDAM Grand Prize 2026 Credits: F. Julienne

Belgian designer Marie Adam-Leenaerdt is part of the Quiet Fashion trend, moving away from the rapid renewal of collections. She focuses on modular garments and the transformation of ordinary objects, in the vein of a Margiela-esque concept.

When asked by FashionUnited whether she could combine her artisanal approach with wider distribution, thanks to the growth this award will provide, she replied: “We already apply this approach daily in our creations and we manage to produce with it very well. It is not a hindrance at all. Whether we make ten dresses or 100, it changes nothing about our production principle.”

“Today, luxury is not about adding or producing more. It is about producing better,” added Adam-Leenaerdt. “This multifunctionality allows it to adapt to more women and moments in time. When you buy a garment, it must have added value. What will make a shirt wearable in multiple ways and kept for longer? The fact that one will tire of it less.”

Pauline Dujancourt, ANDAM special prize (100,000 euros)

Pauline Dujancourt, ANDAM Special Prize 2026 Credits: F. Julienne

A graduate of the École Duperré and with a master's in knitwear from the Royal College of Art, Pauline Dujancourt works almost exclusively with knitwear.

In the official press release, Alexandre Mattiussi, president of the jury, summarised her work as follows: “In a world where artificial intelligence and marketing are becoming increasingly important, nothing will ever replace the sensitivity, emotion and unique vision of a designer.”

Anthony Calydon, Pierre Bergé prize (100,000 euros)

Anthony Calydon, Pierre Bergé Prize Credits: F. Julienne

Self-taught designer Anthony Calydon became known for his research into garment construction and particularly for his distorted ‘warped hoods’, which have become his signature. He thanked his parents for supporting him in his dream.

Phileo: accessories prize (100,000 euros)

Sneaker designer Philéo Landowski embodies the return to local production, where design relies on close collaboration with manufacturers and a supply chain within a 100-kilometre radius in Portugal.

Phileo: Accessories Prize Credits: F. Julienne