Another Nike executive quits in wake of probe into improper conduct

After Nike brand president Trevor Edwards exit, Nike has announced the departure of Jayme Martin, vice president and general manager for global categories, as the company reviews improper workplace behaviour complaints. According to The Wall Street Journal, who first reported the second exit, Martin worked directly for Edwards, whose immediate resignation and retirement in August, was announced by the company late last week.

The Journal had access to Nike Chief Executive Mark Parker’s internal memo to employees, which stated: “Over the past few weeks, we've become aware of reports of behaviour occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment. This disturbs and saddens me."

Martin had joined the company in 1997 and most recently served as vice president and general manager of global categories, with oversight over key Nike segments including basketball, soccer and running and closely worked with Edwards.

However Nike spokesperson told The Journal on Thursday that there were no direct allegations against Edwards. Nike added in a statement that Parker will remain as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020 and Edwards will now serve as an advisor to Parker until his retirement as Nike transitions its organization.

Picture:Nike website