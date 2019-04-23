Asos billionaire loses three children in Sri Lanka bombings

Asos billionaire and Danish fashion retailer Bestseller CEO Anders Holch Povlsen lost three children in the Sri Lanka bombings on Easter Sunday.

The retailer confirmed three of Holch Povlsen's four children had died during the co-ordinated attacks, which saw suicide bombers target luxury hotels and churches in Colombo, Dehiwela and Negombo.

According to Forbes, Holch is Denmark's wealthiest individual, with 42 billion kroner (6.1 billion pounds). He is also the largest landowner in Scotland, controlling an estimated 200,000 acres of the Highlands together with his wife.

Bestseller in a statement confirmed three children had died, but would provide no further comment.

In the UK Holch Povlsen is best known for his stake in Asos, which was acquired between 2010 and 2012. At 26.7 percent, the current value of his share is thought to be 866 million pounds.

Last year Asos saw its stock market value crash to half of its previous value.