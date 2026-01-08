Aura Blockchain Consortium welcomes Marcel Härtlein as new chief executive

Aura Blockchain Consortium, the non-profit organisation founded in 2021 by LVMH, OTB Group, Prada Group and Cartier (part of the Richemont group), has officially announced the appointment of Marcel Härtlein as chief executive officer and secretary general. The executive takes over the operational leadership of the consortium with the aim of coordinating the new phase of international expansion and technological implementation of the platform.

Härtlein joins Aura's leadership from French luxury glass and crystal company Lalique, an existing consortium member, where he served as group head of digital & IT and sat on the executive board. His specialised training at the IMD Business School and Harvard Business School, with a focus on digital strategy, reflects the technical profile required for managing decentralised infrastructures applied to the value chain.

"It is an honour to join Aura at such a crucial time," said Marcel Härtlein. "Having experienced the consortium from within a member company, I have been able to appreciate its impact in redefining the concepts of trust and craftsmanship in the digital age. I am excited to work and build on this legacy, guiding Aura's expansion and strengthening its role as a collaborative standard for leading luxury brands globally."

The consortium currently includes over 50 brands and has surpassed 80 million products registered on its blockchain infrastructure. Härtlein's mandate will focus on increasing global membership and developing new value-added services. These services are aimed at ensuring the traceability of raw materials and the authenticity of manufactured goods, responding to the growing European and international regulations on supply chain transparency.

"We are delighted to welcome Marcel to Aura," commented Lorenzo Bertelli, chief marketing officer and head of corporate social responsibility at Prada Group, as well as chairman of Aura. "His managerial experience in the luxury sector and deep knowledge of the Aura ecosystem make him the ideal person to lead this new phase of growth and collaboration. Marcel embodies the founding values of the Consortium: innovation, integrity and the pursuit of excellence."