Vogue College of Fashion Alumna Lottie Coates on Brand Storytelling, Community and Culture

Lottie Coates graduated with a BA in Fashion Communication and Industry Practice, carving out a unique path that blends fashion, luxury, and motorsport. Now Broadcast and Content Coordinator at SailGP, she operates at the cutting edge of elite sport and global media. She reflects on the skills that powered her journey, the confidence gained at Vogue College of Fashion, and how brand storytelling comes to life in fast-paced, real-world environments.

What made you choose Vogue College of Fashion for your studies?

The greatest advantage I saw in the BA (Hons) Fashion Communications programme was the opportunity to complete a degree in just two years while having incomparable access to industry leaders.

The calibre of guest speakers and industry integration at the College was unmatched, and I knew it would give me an edge not only creatively but also professionally. From the moment I started, I was excited by the energy and ambition that surrounded the students and faculty.

I’ve always thrived in high-energy, dynamic environments — which is why I naturally gravitated towards events. The College gave me the opportunity to learn directly from people shaping the fashion and media industries today, which set a strong foundation for working on real-world events with professionalism, creativity and impact.

What were the most valuable skills you gained during your programme?

Time management, problem-solving under pressure, and public speaking were some of the most valuable skills I gained. Whether coordinating with a guest speaker or preparing for live interviews, I learned to manage moving parts with calmness and clarity. I also developed a real sense of how to work collaboratively with people from different disciplines, which has been a massive advantage in fast-paced event environments where clear communication is key.

Can you describe a project or collaboration that had a significant impact on your learning experience?

One project that really stayed with me was GQ: All Love is Equal, a group editorial concept where I led a team to create a magazine issue, digital microsite, and animated assets celebrating love in all its forms. It was the first time I truly saw my creative direction come to life across multiple mediums. It sparked my love for leading collaborative projects and showed me the power of purpose-led storytelling within brand media.

How did the faculty and industry professionals influence your career path?

The faculty at the College continuously encouraged me to pursue my interests in fashion, media, and motorsport — even when that wasn’t the most obvious path. Their support helped me merge my passions and carve out a unique space for myself.

Industry guests like Callum McGeoch (Condé Nast’s VP of Sponsored Editorial & Creative Strategy) shared invaluable insights into the power of being multi-skilled in a fast-moving landscape — advice that shaped how I approach roles today.

What did you learn from your experience hosting some of the Vogue Education Presents talks at the College?

Hosting Vogue Education Presents was one of the most defining parts of my university experience. Interviewing creative leaders like the team from JOSEPH and Lisa Armstrong OBE (The Telegraph) helped me refine my public speaking, active listening, and on-the-spot thinking. Lisa’s kind words about my confidence and presentation skills have stayed with me ever since. It gave me confidence in my ability to approach live events with polish and poise.

Hosting required me to think on my feet, manage time tightly, and keep the conversation flowing for both live and online viewers. It was a fantastic way to practise the kind of multitasking and performance mindset that events demand.

How did your time at Vogue College help you refine your skills in storytelling and journalism — and how do those skills influence the way you shape content and narratives at SailGP?

The College helped me understand how to tell a compelling story not just on the page, but through experiences. Whether you’re shaping a panel talk or a hospitality moment, storytelling is what makes an event memorable. At SailGP, I continue to draw from those foundations — thinking strategically about the audience journey and how to communicate a brand’s message through every detail.

How has your perspective on the fashion industry evolved since graduating?

Since graduating, I’ve come to see how powerful live experiences are in shaping brand identity and consumer connection. Fashion isn’t just about clothing — it’s about community and culture. Events like the Glamour Empowerment Summit and GQ Heroes showed me that storytelling can be both glamorous and deeply meaningful. I’ve also come to appreciate the behind-the-scenes grit required to pull off seamless events — it’s creative, yes, but also incredibly logistical.

Were there any fashion events, talks, or experiences at Vogue College of Fashion that opened new doors for you?

Definitely. Being a student ambassador gave me the opportunity to support College events and build confidence in welcoming and hosting people professionally. That experience helped me when I worked for The Bridal Beauty Co., where I assisted for two years at The Bridal Beauty Festival featuring brands like Charlotte Tilbury, PIXI, and Bobbi Brown. Those hands-on moments sharpened my attention to detail and my ability to think clearly when managing large crowds and high-profile attendees.

What advice would you give to current Vogue College of Fashion students?

Say yes to every event opportunity — even if it means giving up a weekend. Each one builds your confidence and teaches you something new. Be the person who arrives early, stays late and asks thoughtful questions.

Be kind, stay curious, and always check in on your team — “How are you?” goes a long way.

Finally, treat every guest, speaker, or colleague with the same respect and attention — people remember how you make them feel.

Explore Undergraduate programme in Fashion Communication at Vogue College of Fashion. Click here.