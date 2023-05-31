Bally appoints Simone Bellotti as Design Director

Simone Bellotti has been appointed as Design Director of Bally's Design Studio, the creative division of the Swiss luxury footwear brand.

Mr Bellotti, who joined Bally in October 2022 after a 16-year stint at Gucci, has numerous collaborations with other esteemed fashion houses under his belt. Bellotti follows in the footsteps of Rhuigi Villaseñor, who left the company earlier this month after less than two years in the role.

Mr Bellotti's inaugural collection will be showcased during Milan Fashion Week in September.

Nicolas Girotto, CEO of Bally, expressed his confidence in Mr Bellotti. “I am honored to announce Simone Bellotti’s leadership for the Bally design studio. Having already worked alongside the team during the past nine months, Simone will continue to interpret and rejuvenate our signature codes in the context of today,” Mr Girotto said in a statement. “Simone’s passion and appreciation for Bally’s heritage, coupled with his extensive industry experience, will enable us to continue to execute on our vision of creating timeless and elegant products that uphold our legacy of craft and stand the test of time.”