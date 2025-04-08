Béatrice Héricourt appointed CEO of La Redoute

Effective April 22, Béatrice Héricourt will assume the role of chief executive officer at La Redoute. Reporting to Nicolas Houzé, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Galeries Lafayette Group, which owns La Redoute, Héricourt will be based in Roubaix, at the company's headquarters.

Héricourt brings over 25 years of experience in driving strategies, sourcing, and transformation for French companies in omnichannel retail, ready-to-wear, and home furnishings. In this new role, her mission is to guide the company into a new growth cycle, both in France and internationally, and to strengthen its positioning as an e-commerce player in the home and fashion sectors.

"We are confident that she possesses the strategic and operational skills necessary to guide the company's development and meet the challenges ahead in a turbulent economic context, with the collaboration of all teams," said Houzé, in a press release.

Héricourt is a graduate of Escem and began her career in 1997 as an auditor at Arthur Andersen, before joining Pimkie, where she spent nine years within the collections and purchasing department. She then became director of Offer and Purchasing for the brand Tape à l'oeil, a company based in the Lille metropolis, where she spent three years before joining the Kiabi Group in 2011.

There, she held several key positions before being appointed managing director in 2019, where she initiated a development strategy. In 2023, she became managing director of Electro Dépôt, a position she held until January 2025.