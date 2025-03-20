Behind the scenes with Pauline Evers: Sales Representative of Studio.Clique at Fashion Club 70

Navigating the fashion industry as a sales representative is a multifaceted role—one that requires a keen sense of market trends, strong client relationships, and a strategic approach to brand growth.

Pauline Evers, Sales Representative at Fashion Club 70, plays a central role in expanding and positioning Studio.Clique, an up-and-coming Belgian brand making waves in the industry. In this interview with FashionUnited, she shares her journey into fashion, the intricacies of her role, and how she’s helping the label carve out its place in a competitive market.

How did you get into fashion?

“Fashion has always been a passion of mine—my mother worked in fashion her whole life, so I grew up surrounded by it. However, I initially pursued a different path and studied law. During my Master’s degree, I worked weekends at fashion stores in Antwerp to stay connected to the industry. I began my career in tax law but soon realized it wasn’t where my heart lay. At 25, I decided to follow my passion and applied for a job at Fashion Club 70. That was three years ago, and I haven’t looked back since.”

What does your role at Fashion Club 70 entail?

“My work is very diverse, depending on the season. During sales periods, I focus on appointments with buyers and scouting potential new clients. Outside these periods, I’m often on the road, visiting stores to strengthen relationships and expand our retail network. There’s also an administrative side—handling reorders, swaps, and customer support. And when I’m lucky, I get to travel abroad for brands, recently to Oslo. No two days are ever the same, which keeps it exciting.”

What is the work culture like at Fashion Club 70?

“The teamwork is amazing. We have different departments—for example, Young Contemporary, Contemporary, Italian—but we always collaborate. If I visit a store and realize they’re a better fit for another brand, I pass on the lead. The scale of Fashion Club 70 is also a huge advantage—clients come in for one collection but often end up exploring others.”

How do you scout new retailers for the brands you represent?

“Social media plays a big role—I follow many stores on Instagram and TikTok, which helps me discover potential retailers. When traveling, I also make a point of exploring the local retail scene beyond just visiting my clients. Walking into new stores, analyzing their brand mix, and making connections on the spot often leads to great opportunities.”

What are the biggest challenges in your role?

“One of the biggest challenges is distribution strategy. When I started working with Studio.Clique, it was still a young brand with only ten retail points. Figuring out which stores align with its DNA, ensuring the right positioning, and expanding wisely is a delicate balance. A wrong move can hinder a brand’s growth, but when done right, it’s incredibly rewarding to build something from the ground up. Another challenge is navigating today’s retail climate. Stores aren’t selling as strongly as before, and while we have our sales targets, we also need to support our clients. It’s about finding a balance.”

Studio.Clique. Credits: Studio.Clique

What skills do you think are essential for your job?

“Understanding the market and knowing your clients is key. I visit my clients as often as possible, even new ones, to get a real sense of their store, their customers, and their needs. Product knowledge is equally important—I need to know where collections are made, their quality, color options, and unique selling points. Personally, I believe in storytelling. Some buyers care deeply about the craftsmanship and history behind a collection, and I love sharing those details. And finally, listening is crucial. Rather than assuming what a client needs, I always start conversations by asking, ‘What can I do for you?’ That makes a real difference.”

You represent Studio.Clique, a brand that’s been growing quickly. What makes it special?

“Studio.Clique is a Belgian womenswear brand founded by three women who sought to strike the perfect balance between fashion-forward design and effortless integration into a wardrobe. The label blends timeless elegance with a contemporary edge, resulting in collections that are sophisticated, bold, and versatile. With a mix of colors, statement prints, and refined silhouettes, it offers pieces that allow women to express their personal style with confidence. That’s why the brand resonates so well—women see themselves in its designs.”

How does Fashion Club 70 help position and grow Studio.Clique?

“First, we keep distribution very selective. Studio.Clique is already strong in Flanders, but we’re carefully expanding to the Netherlands and beyond. Instead of oversaturating the market, we maintain an exclusivity radius between retailers, allowing them to make deep selections without direct competition. This strategy builds strong, long-term partnerships. We also leverage trade fairs and showroom appointments. Recently, Studio.Clique exhibited at Modefabriek in the Netherlands. Even if we don’t close deals immediately, exposure is crucial—when buyers see the brand again in our showroom, they recognize it.”

The Studio.Clique founders. Credits: Studio.Clique

What kind of retailers are the perfect fit for Studio.Clique?

“The ideal retailers for Studio.Clique often carry other Belgian brands or international labels. It’s important that the brand mix complements each other. Aside from that, location matters—we carefully manage exclusivity, ensuring stores aren’t too close together so each has space to grow sales without immediate competition.”

How do you see the role of a sales representative evolving?

“Digitalization has already changed a lot. Some brands no longer provide full sample sets, so we rely on digital showrooms and iPads to showcase collections. Video calls for sales appointments are also more common. However, the human touch remains crucial—many buyers still want to feel the fabrics and see the colors in person before committing. Customer service has also evolved. Sales reps used to disappear between seasons, but now we’re always in touch, handling late deliveries, reorders, and swaps. That ongoing support builds trust and strengthens relationships.”

Do you believe trade shows are losing their relevance in today's market?

“Trade fairs are becoming more expensive for buyers, and many prefer visiting showrooms instead. That said, fairs remain important for discovering new brands. If buyers only visit the same showrooms season after season, they end up with the same brand mix. Fairs expose them to fresh collections and inspiration. For new brands like Studio.Clique, being present at fairs is crucial—it puts them on the radar.”

Finally, what advice would you give to someone aspiring to work in fashion sales?

“Be yourself. I used to think I had to adopt a certain ‘sales personality,’ but I’ve learned that authenticity is everything. Some clients prefer a more dynamic salesperson, while others appreciate a calm, listening approach. Find your own style and make it work for you. And of course, love fashion. You need to have real passion for the collections you’re selling—that enthusiasm is what makes clients trust you and your recommendations.”