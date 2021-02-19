Belgian brand Maison Ullens appoints Haider Ackermann as creative consultant

Belgian ready-to-wear label Maison Ullens has appointed Haider Ackermann as creative consultant, with his debut collection to launch this fall.

According to WWD Ackermann will oversee the design of the collection and image for the house and his arrival “marks a turning point in the 10-year history of the house and an exceptional development.” The company was founded in 2009 by Belgian entrepreneur and philanthropist Myriam Ullens on the premise of “wearable luxury.”

Maison Ullens is well known for its high-end, handcrafted knitwear with quality and construction at its core. The pieces are classic and refined, with the founder wanting to create clothing that made her feel confident and comfortable anywhere in the world.

Maison Ullens operates stand-alone boutiques in Paris, New York and Aspen, Colorado, in addition to its e-commerce website.

Colombian-born Ackermann has a Belgian connection, having studied at Antwerp’s Royal Academy of Art.

Image via Maison Ullens