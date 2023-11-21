BFC announces hosts for British Fashion Awards

Maya Jama and Kojey Radical are set to host The Fashion Awards 2023 (TFA), presented by Pandora, at London's Royal Albert Hall on December 4.

Maya Jama, known for her on-screen and entrepreneurial success, and Kojey Radical, a British musician at the forefront of mainstreaming underground Black music, bring their distinctive styles to the hosting duties. The event will also feature Law Roach hosting the Red Carpet LIVE served by smartwater, engaging in live conversations with fashion, music, and entertainment pioneers.

The Fashion Awards Red Carpet LIVE will be accessible on BFC social channels, starting at 6:30 pm GMT on December 4. The event serves as a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, with support from partners such as Don Julio, Getty Images, Moët & Chandon, Royal Salute, smartwater, and The Peninsula London.

Caroline Rush, Chief Executive, British Fashion Council, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to announce the brilliant Maya Jama and Kojey Radical as hosts for The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora as we focus this year on celebrating British creativity and leadership. The two are pioneers in their respective industries and represent fashion's position at the intersection of culture. I look forward to seeing their dynamic energy on stage as we celebrate the many achievements of the fashion industry this year.”