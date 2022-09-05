BFC Chair Stephanie Phair steps down

British Fashion Council chair Stephanie Phair is stepping down after nearly five years in the role.

Succeeding Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massenet in 2018, Ms Phair helped to steer the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic and one of the most difficult periods ever faced by the British fashion industry.

Ms Phair’s decision to step down was announced on the eve of London Fashion Week, which will commence after NYFW on 16 September.

The BFC’s revenue is thought to have returned to pre-covid levels, with the industry body last week appointing marketing agency Mongoose to help it secure new commercial partners.

A successor is expected to be named at a board assembly later this week, reported the Business of Fashion.

Ms Phair remains on the Executive Board of FarFetch and is also its Group President.