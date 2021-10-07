BFC to honour Tommy Hilfiger with outstanding achievement award

American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger will be awarded the outstanding achievement award at The Fashion Awards 2021 by the British Fashion Council.

The awards, taking place on November 29 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, will honour Hilfiger for his outstanding contribution to the global fashion industry and his continued commitment to creating an inclusive brand that champions people from all backgrounds and experiences.

Caroline Rush, chief executive at the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be honouring Tommy Hilfiger with the Outstanding Achievement Award. With over 35 years in the business, his contribution to the fashion industry is indeed outstanding.

“His brand brings fashion and pop culture together and his efforts to change the world for the better combined with his tenacity, collaborations and instinct is what truly sets him apart. We look forward to celebrating with him in London in November.”

The Fashion Awards

This isn’t the first outstanding achievement award for Hilfiger, he previously won the CFDA’s prestigious Geoffrey Beene lifetime achievement award in 2012 and British GQ’s design legend of the year in 2020.