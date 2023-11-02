Blumarine names Walter Chiapponi as creative director

Italian luxury label Blumarine has appointed designer Walter Chiapponi as creative director following the departure of Nicola Brognano last month.

Chiapponi, who was creative director at Tod’s, departing the Italian luxury group in July, will present his first collection for Blumarine during Milan Fashion Week in February 2024.

The Milanese designer studied at the European Institute of Design and made his debut in the fashion world in the late 1990s with Alessandro Dell’Acqua. He has also collaborated with some of the most prestigious fashion brands, including Givenchy, Valentino, Gucci, Miu Miu, and Bottega Veneta.

Commenting on the appointment, Marco Marchi, sole director of Eccellenze Italiane, the holding company that owns Blumarine, said in a statement: “I am confident that Walter Chiapponi, with his internationally recognised talent and his fine stylistic sensibility will bring new energy to Blumarine while honouring the brand’s extraordinary heritage. I am proud to write a new and important chapter with Walter.”

Chiapponi added: “I am delighted to have been appointed creative director of an iconic Italian brand that has outlined over time an idea of femininity that is defined by lightness and creativity.

“The possibility of contributing to establishing a new phase for Blumarine is for me an opportunity to embrace new thrilling and important horizons, to expand my vision and to restore sense to artistic expression.”