Tod's creative director, Walter Chiapponi, to exit the brand

Italian luxury group Tod’s on Wednesday confirmed the departure of its creative director, Walter Chiapponi, following a tenure spanning four years.

The group conveyed in a statement that Chiapponi is scheduled to unveil his final women's collection for Tod's for Spring Summer 2024, at the upcoming Milan Fashion Week in September.

Chiapponi's arrival at Tod's in 2019 marked an aesthetic milestone, launching his inaugural collection for the renowned shoemaker for Fall 2020. In light of his departure, Diego Della Valle, CEO of Tod's Group, expressed his gratitude towards Chiapponi, acknowledging their shared journey and emphasising his appreciation for the departing creative director's remarkable creativity and unwavering dedication.

Chiapponi’s departure was by mutual decision

Della Valle also extended his gratitude to the talented and committed individuals in the style office, whose expertise and unwavering dedication have played an instrumental role in achieving outstanding results for the brand and the company, he said.

Tod's has not yet announced a successor, but said it intended to reveal a new creative direction in the forthcoming months.

The news Thursday comes after Tod’s reported a strong beginning of the year back in May as it saw a “sudden recovery” in the Greater China market, which has been hit in recent years by prolonged Covid restrictions.

The group made sales of 270.5 million euros in the three months to March 31, up 23.2 percent from the prior year, with Greater China sales surging 29.2 percent as shoppers returned to physical stores.