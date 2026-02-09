Boris Schalker appointed as COO at A fish named Fred

Dutch menswear brand A fish named Fred has appointed Boris Schalker as chief operating officer (COO). The 22-year-old Schalker, son of founder Rob Schalker, has officially joined the operational management of the family business. This appointment marks the arrival of the second generation to the board of the colourful fashion brand.

From shop floor to operational management

Boris has been with the Lijnden-based company for six years. His career began at the age of 16 on the shop floor in Amsterdam. He was subsequently involved in the opening of the brand store in The Mall of the Netherlands in 2021. For the past two years, his focus has been on e-commerce and the brand's online growth. The promotion to COO stems from his central role in implementing a new ERP system. According to Schalker, the structure and efficiency of this system form the basis for further global expansion.

Synergy between creativity and structure

In a podcast on deondernemer.nl, the father and son explained their working relationship. While the founder focuses on marketing and storytelling, the younger Schalker concentrates on the commercial and operational aspects. “Boris is more about structure; I’m more about creative madness,” said the founder.

Despite the close collaboration within the family business, there is a clear division of responsibilities. The new chief operating officer holds shares in the company and is considered an essential part of its continuity. He states that he derives the most satisfaction from analysing data and seeing the design team's creations succeed in the market.

For the near future, the board aims for further internationalisation. The brand is currently active in 35 countries. It aims to establish a foothold in South America, India, and Asia over the next three to five years. The focus is on an omnichannel strategy, where the synergy between online sales and physical stores—both its own brand stores and franchise locations—is central.