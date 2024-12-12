Bottega Veneta announces creative transition: Louise Trotter to replace Matthieu Blazy

Luxury conglomerate Kering has confirmed the leadership change at Bottega Veneta, with Louise Trotter set to take the helm as creative director, replacing Matthieu Blazy after his three-year tenure. Trotter, who is set to leave her role as creative director of Carven, will assume her new position at the end of January 2025.

Leo Rongone, CEO of Bottega Veneta, said in a statement: "I am pleased to welcome Louise as our new creative director. Her aesthetic seamlessly combines exquisite design with sublime craft and her commitment to cultural advocacy aligns beautifully with our brand vision. Through her sophisticated lens, Bottega Veneta will continue to celebrate its heritage while preserving modern relevance. I also want to express my profound appreciation for Matthieu, who has been an extraordinary partner in infusing our brand with desirability, emotional resonance, and intellectual identity."

Francesca Bellettini, Kering's Deputy CEO in charge of brand development, iterated: "Louise brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to Bottega Veneta's tradition of bold creativity and unparalleled excellence. She is the ideal creative talent to carry forward, alongside Leo Rongone and the Bottega Veneta team, the remarkable journey initiated with Matthieu Blazy, to whom I extend my heartfelt gratitude for his visionary creativity."

Blazy to go to Chanel

Trotter herself expressed her excitement about the new role. "I am deeply honored to join Bottega Veneta as creative director. The House's storied legacy of artistry and innovation is truly inspiring, and I am excited to contribute to its future and celebrate its timeless vision."

Blazy's departure comes after a transformative period for the brand. Since taking over as creative director in November 2021, he repositioned Bottega Veneta by rebalancing its accessories aesthetic and delivering fashion shows that projected cutting-edge craftsmanship. His innovative approach included creating trompe l'oeil leather pieces that reimagined casual sportswear staples and collaborating with Hollywood talents like Michelle Yeoh and Julianne Moore.

The brand has shown resilience in a challenging luxury market, with third-quarter revenues climbing 5 percent on a comparable basis—a notable bright spot in Kering's portfolio.

Chanel on Thursday confirmed Blazy will take up the role of creative director in the spring of 2025, launching with a first ready-to-wear collection in September.