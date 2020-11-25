BRANDS-360 expands brand portfolio with G-Star RAW footwear

Brands-360 has enriched their brand portfolio with the addition of the G-Star RAW adult footwear license. The subsidiary company of the Unlimited Footwear Group will house design, development, sales, production and distribution for this globally renowned denim brand, starting with the launch of a footwear collection for the AW21 season. Within the region of France and Spain, the brand will be represented by Thom Timmer, Head of Business Development. With his many years of experience in the footwear industry, Mr. Timmer will focus on G-Star’s export, with as main focus France/Spain.

Founded in 1989, G-Star RAW’s passion for denim has driven the brand to take craftsmanship to the next level. Brands-360 will continue to implement the denim brand’s characteristic look and feel with two footwear collections per year. “We remain true to G-Star’s expressive style. The challenge is to focus on the importance of accessible new styles and silhouettes, an improved fit and a sustainable approach,” explains Erwin Jaspers, Director of the brand house. The addition of the G-Star RAW footwear license is a great opportunity for UFG and Brands-360 to strengthen and further internationalize their organizations. Combining G-Star RAW’s passion for denim and UFG’s decades of experience in footwear craftsmanship will take the upcoming collections to the next level.

In December Brands-360 starts presenting and selling the new G-Star RAW footwear collection.