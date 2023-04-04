Burberry taps supply chain chief from Kering

British heritage brand Burberry has named Klaus Bierbrauer as its chief supply chain and industrial officer, with immediate effect.

In the newly-created role, Bierbrauer will lead Burberry’s supply chain and product development teams globally. He will also join Burberry’s executive committee and report directly to chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd.

Bierbrauer joins Burberry from the Kering Group, where he worked for more than 20 years in supply chain and ready-to-wear operations roles, predominantly at Gucci and Saint Laurent. He most recently served as chief operating officer of Alexander McQueen.

Commenting on the appointment, Akeroyd said in a statement: “Klaus has a wealth of experience in supply chain and industrialisation. Bringing our supply chain and product development teams together under his leadership will drive greater connectivity, while ensuring end-to-end ownership for delivery.

“I am delighted that Klaus will be joining our leadership team and I am excited about working closely with him to achieve our ambitions.”

Bierbrauer's appointment follows Burberry’s investment in its supply chain last month when it acquired longstanding Italian supplier Pattern SpA, which produces its luxury ready-to-wear, including quilts and downs. Burberry said the acquisition was to secure capacity, build technical outerwear capability and further embed sustainability into its value chain.