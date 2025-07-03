Cascale names Harsh Saini as interim CEO

Consumer goods nonprofit Cascale – formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition – has appointed Harsh Saini as interim chief executive officer. Saini, who currently serves on the organisation’s board of directors, will take up the role from August 1 as Colin Browne steps down.

In taking on the position, Saini has been tasked with leading Cascale through its key 2025 strategic priorities, through which it is looking to sharpen its focus on execution and build on the foundations it laid in 2024. The search for a permanent CEO will remain ongoing, in the meantime.

Saini boasts three decades of international business leadership experience in consumer goods, having previously served in senior executive roles at The Fung Group and Nike. She also currently holds positions on the boards of the Global Fashion Agenda, Puma and Wordly.

In a statement, Tamar Hoek, Cascale’s board chair and senior policy director for sustainable fashion at Solidaridad, said Saini’s appointment comes during a “critical phase of implementation” at the firm. “She knows our organisation well, understands the landscape, and brings both strategic vision and operational insight,” Hoek added.

Last year, under its new name, Cascale set about enhancing its focus on enacting “measurable, collaborative progress across the global consumer goods value chain”. The NGO, which comprises more than 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers and other organisations, intends to scale collective action towards “equitable and restorative business practices”.