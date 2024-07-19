Castore appoints former Joe Browns CEO to commercial director

Sportswear retailer Castore has announced the appointment of Peter Alecock to the role of commercial director following a six month career break for the former executive. His latest position in the industry was that of chief executive officer for Joe Browns, where he was succeeded in February 2024 after serving in the helm position for just over one year.

Prior to this, Alecock had been with JD Sports Fashion for nine years, initially serving as commercial director for the company’s fashion division before later becoming chief operating officer. He has also held a number of director roles at the likes of Bank Fashion and Miss Selfridge, with a particular focus on finance.

Alecock’s appointment follows a string of additions to the Castore team made over recent months, including a new investment director, named as Stuart Puddy, and chief technology officer, Leon Shepherd.

The company is currently on a path of international expansion having secured a 145 million pounds growth investment towards the end of last year, which led to the opening of its first mainland Europe store in the Netherlands.

While Alecock had confirmed his new role on LinkedIn, Drapers reported that he had been tasked with overseeing overall performance in the brand’s retail, wholesale and e-commerce for partnerships and mainline categories.