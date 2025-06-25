Celine names Robert Holden as North America President ahead of artistic transition

Celine has appointed Robert Holden as president of its North American division, as the brand prepares for a new chapter under incoming artistic director Michael Rider. The appointment was reported by WWD, signaling a key leadership change as Celine embarks on its next creative phase.

Holden, who currently oversees Miu Miu in the Americas, brings a deep understanding of both luxury retail and youthful experimentation, qualities that will be crucial as Celine repositions itself post-Hedi Slimane. The brand confirmed his appointment, though his official start date remains under wraps.

The move comes as Celine readies for the highly anticipated debut of artistic director Michael Rider, whose first collection will be unveiled in Paris on July 6. The presentation, nestled strategically between men’s fashion week and couture week, marks Celine’s return to the live runway after a string of highly stylised digital films under Slimane’s tenure. Rider’s debut is expected to set the tone for a redefined aesthetic and commercial trajectory.

Holden replaces Sarah Benady, who departed last year to take the reins at Jacquemus in Paris. His résumé reads like a curated tour of contemporary fashion’s powerhouses: sales roles at Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Alexander Wang preceded his executive tenure at Miu Miu. Notably, he began his career on the shop floor, rising through the buying ranks at Saks Fifth Avenue before crossing over into brand-side leadership.

His appointment signals Celine’s intent to recalibrate not just its creative identity but also its commercial engine in the all-important North American market. For fashion insiders, the timing suggests a tightly coordinated relaunch, one where retail, branding and design will need to align seamlessly. Holden’s track record in shaping aspirational yet accessible brand narratives could prove pivotal as Celine looks to reassert its influence.