Chanel hires Unilever exec as new ceo

Chanel has appointed a new CEO to head its iconic luxury house. Leena Nair, 52, will replace the company’s co-owner Alain Wertheimer, who will take up the role of global executive chairman.

Nair comes from Unilever and the world of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), a world far away from the luxury craft of hand-quilted handbags retailing thousands of euros. But like FMCG, where less costly products are meant to sell quickly, Chanel’s beauty business can benefit from FMCG supply chain practises and volume increases to reach new markets.

Chanel in recent years has bought factories, mills and other artisan skilled ateliers to secure both its supply chains and future collections.

The timing of Nair’s appointment coincides with Chanel facing critical corporate responsibility issues like the traceability of its supply chain to prevent environmental and labour abuses, reported the Business of Fashion.

Nair, a British national born in India, has spent 30 years at Unilever in various roles, most recently as chief of human resources.