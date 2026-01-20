Chiara Baravalle appointed general manager of Dsquared2

Chiara Baravalle is the new general manager of Canadian-Italian fashion brand Dsquared2, with immediate effect. Baravalle will lead the company's global strategy, operations and continued expansion. She will report directly to founders and creative directors Dean and Dan Caten, a statement explained.

Baravalle's appointment coincides with a new long-term licensing agreement with Staff International. Baravalle will be tasked with leading a strategic reset focused on strengthening the brand's foundations, refining operational execution and ensuring long-term growth. Specifically, the manager will focus on increasing Dsquared2's relevance among younger consumers and accelerating expansion in key markets.

"Her strategic vision, operational expertise and pragmatic leadership style make her the ideal partner to embark on the next chapter of the brand's journey. The year 2026 marks the beginning of a new phase, focused on reactivating the brand and laying the foundations for sustained growth. Chiara understands that brands are living systems built on people, culture and clarity of purpose," said Dean and Dan Caten.

"The duality at the heart of Dsquared2 between Canadian utility and Italian tailoring, between pioneering spirit and irreverent sensuality, between two creative forces, seems more relevant than ever. The autumn/winter 2026 show was a powerful demonstration of Dean and Dan's mastery of showmanship, while the product itself reflects their tailoring skill. It is a joy to work with Dean and Dan, whose iconoclasm and sincerity set them apart in the industry. It is an honour to carry their life's work into the future," added Chiara Baravalle.

Baravalle joins Dsquared2 after working closely with Marco Bizzarri, most recently at Forel as managing director of the investment company and previously at Gucci as chief of staff. Her previous roles include general manager at Elisabetta Franchi and management consultant at Bain & Company in the fashion and luxury division. She began her career in Silicon Valley after graduating from Stanford University and holds US, Italian and French citizenship.