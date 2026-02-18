Clare Waight Keller to join the BFC executive board

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced the appointment of British designer Clare Waight Keller, who has served as creative director at leading international luxury houses, including Pringle of Scotland, Chloé, and Givenchy, to its executive board.

Waight Keller, who is currently creative director of Uniqlo, will join the BFC’s executive board on March 11, and will bring “extensive creative leadership and global industry experience,” added the BFC.

In a statement, the BFC said that Waight Keller’s appointment reflected the organisation's commitment, under Laura Weir’s leadership, to placing designer support “at the heart of its governance,” and that her experience in integrated brand architecture and international growth will be instrumental “in keeping designer needs central to the BFC’s future priorities”.

Commenting on her appointment, Waight Keller said: "Supporting the next generation of British design talent and contributing to the future of our industry is a cause I care deeply about. I look forward to bringing my experience to the organisation’s work with its members and the broader fashion community.”

BFC strengthens executive board ahead of London Fashion Week

In addition, the BFC has also added Kate Varah, executive director and co-chief executive of the National Theatre, to its board on January 21, as part of its commitment to driving public participation in the British fashion industry, while also deepening its ties with the wider creative and cultural sectors.

Varah brings expertise in cultural leadership, transformation and income generation to the board, as during her tenure to date at the National Theatre, and before that, leading The Old Vic, she has played a central role in shaping some of the UK’s most significant cultural institutions, overseeing major organisational change “while expanding their reach, relevance and resilience”.

Both appointments signal a renewed focus on supporting the interests of the British fashion community, adds the BFC, while also strengthening the organisation’s leadership "at the intersection of creativity, culture and public impact".

David Pemsel, chair of the British Fashion Council, said: “These appointments mark an important step in strengthening the BFC’s leadership for the future. Clare Waight Keller brings global creative authority and deep industry experience as a designer and brand builder, while Kate Varah offers proven expertise in cultural transformation, fundraising and public engagement.

“Together, they broaden the Board’s perspective and reinforce our commitment to championing fashion as a vital part of the UK’s creative and cultural landscape. I’m delighted to welcome them both.” Laura Weir, chief executive of British Fashion Council, added: “I’m proud that the BFC is welcoming Clare and Kate to the Board at a defining moment for the BFC and for British fashion.

“These appointments reflect our ambition to drive meaningful strategic connection between British fashion and the wider creative economy and to ensure that the lived experience of designers informs every part of our work. Their expertise will be invaluable as we deliver a renewed mission for the BFC and its community.”

The appointments come ahead of the autumn/winter 2026 edition of London Fashion Week this week, which features more than 90 designers and organisations, from February 19 to 23.