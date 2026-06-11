Combining work and parenthood: Odette Lunettes' Babies at Work initiative

What kind of employees is Belgian eyewear brand Odette Lunettes looking for? “Authenticity, alongside professional expertise as a prerequisite, is our most important criterion,” says Eline De Munck. “We want someone who is genuinely themselves.”

The team is a mix of different backgrounds, ages, appearances and personalities. This diversity not only creates a strong team dynamic, where experience and fresh energy complement each other, but it also makes the team representative of its customers. “The idea is that you can walk in, just like at a hairdresser, and intuitively choose who cuts your hair based on recognition or a personal connection.”

“Our people are everything,” continues De Munck. “It always sounds like a cliché until you run a company yourself and realise how crucial people are.” This is especially true in sales, where employees must convey the heart of the company and a passion for the brand. According to De Munck, this cannot be replaced by technology or AI. “It is not just about “explaining” a product, but about conviction, feeling and personal experience that engages people.”

Complexity and career progression in retail

The retail sector is known for its high staff turnover, but De Munck does not see this reflected in her company. “Our product, a pair of glasses, is a medical device where eye measurements are interpreted, lenses are recommended, ordered, ground, fitted and followed up on.” According to her, this inherent complexity fosters greater engagement while also offering opportunities for career progression. Employees can develop internally, including through training to become opticians.

According to De Munck, opportunities for progression are important today. Employees also want autonomy (‘ownership’), freedom and to feel seen and heard. This can clash with the reality of retail, where fixed hours and weekend work are the norm. “Still, within that context, we try to create as much space as possible for freedom, variety and innovation.”

Babies at Work as an experiment in work and parenthood

This search led to the pilot project Babies at Work, which launched in April. “As my own boss, I was able to bring my second child to work. It made me think as a business owner when I noticed a colleague did not have the same opportunity.”

Specifically, employees can bring their baby, aged three to six months, to the store two days a week. This is only possible when at least two colleagues are present ‘to ensure smooth operations on the shop floor’, and not at weekends.

The initiative aims to offer parents a transition period after their statutory leave. This allows them to spend more time with their baby during the first few months, a phase De Munck considers crucial for care. The initiative also provides a flexible solution in a sector where working from home is not an option and childcare shortages are a real issue. “It is primarily intended for parents who cannot afford to be absent longer than the statutory twelve weeks and who need flexible solutions,” says De Munck. “I want to show that employers can also think in terms of solutions, rather than waiting for government measures.”

According to her, the project also touches on a broader societal discussion about how work and parenthood can be combined. “Work and private life are still strictly separated, but perhaps that does not have to be the case for everyone.”

The reactions so far have been overwhelmingly positive. “Customers often react with surprise or enthusiasm when they see the initiative in-store. Some even come in specifically because of it.” At the same time, some customers and employees are less enthusiastic or ask critical questions. “Those reactions are also valuable,” she says pragmatically. “It is useful feedback and shows that the topic resonates with people. Our main goal was to open up the debate.”

Communication and expectations

Open communication plays a key role at Odette Lunettes, De Munck shares. “Employees sometimes need to get used to my directness, but it usually does not take long before they also feel comfortable communicating openly and honestly. This automatically fosters more trust and, consequently, more freedom in our collaboration.”

There is also clarity regarding performance. The company works with KPIs and targets that vary by role and are set at both individual and team levels. “The expectations are clear from the start. If we have to make a difficult decision, such as letting an employee go, it is substantiated, and we communicate it honestly and respectfully.”

Advice for employers and employees

What is the most important lesson De Munck has learned over the years as a co-owner? “Do not be too quick to get indignant about things. You have to be willing to let go of your own frame of reference.”

As an employer, she believes you cannot assume that everyone thinks, wants, or works in the same way. “People make choices based on their own context, and you have to respect that. It requires empathy. It also builds trust and mutual understanding.”

She also warns against an overly rigid or one-sided HR approach. “That often causes people to become disengaged or to leave.”

She urges employees to be open and to communicate. “If your employer does not know what is going on, they cannot change anything.”

“Be receptive to feedback,” says De Munck. “Trust that it can help you grow, both as an employee and as a person.”

About Odette Lunettes: The Belgian eyewear brand was founded in 2015 by TV personality and fashion professional Eline de Munck and business partner Bob Geraets. The brand offers both optical glasses and sunglasses. Its collections are sold worldwide through optical stores in 30 countries. Odette Lunettes also has nine of its own stores in Flanders, including a flagship store in Antwerp and branches in Ghent, Knokke, Roeselare and Hasselt. Within the company, De Munck is responsible for the retail division (business-to-consumer (B2C)) and personnel, as well as design, branding, PR and collaborations. Geraets is in charge of operations. There is also a business-to-business (B2B) manager, De Munck explains. In addition to part-timers and flexible workers, the company employs 22 full-time staff. Fun fact: Odette Lunettes was recently featured at the American fashion event, The Met Gala. Actor Omar Sy and model Hope Smith wore the brand's glasses on the red carpet. Additionally, a collaborative collection with London-based fashion designer Ozwald Boateng launched this month and is now available.

Eline de Munck, Odette Lunettes Credits: Courtesy of Odette Lunettes

Sources:

- Interview with Eline de Munck, Odette Lunettes, May 18, 2026.

- AI tools were used for transcribing the interview and as a writing aid.