Condé Nast appoints Chloe Malle as head of Vogue US editorial content

Global media company Condé Nast has confirmed that Chloe Malle will lead the creative and editorial direction of Vogue US, succeeding Anna Wintour, who stepped down from the role in June.

In a statement, Condé Nast said that Malle, who has served as the editor of Vogue.com since 2023, overseeing all digital content for the title, will take up her new role effective immediately. She will join the leadership team of ten heads of editorial content globally and will report to Wintour.

Commenting on the appointment, Wintour, chief content officer at Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, said in a statement: “I believe that warmth, joy, experience, and keen vision are what Vogue will thrive on through the years ahead. At a moment of change, both within fashion and outside it, Vogue must continue to be both the standard-bearer and the boundary-pushing leader.

“Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue's long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new. I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we've never been before.”

Chloe Malle succeeds Anna Wintour at Vogue US

Malle, who has been at Vogue since 2011, has seen direct traffic to Vogue.com double under her leadership, as well as report double-digit growth across all key metrics, including unique views, time spent, and content output, around major tentpole events such as the Met Gala and Vogue World. Site traffic now consistently reaches 14.5 million average UVs monthly.

In addition, Malle, who started as the magazine’s social editor, leading all wedding and social coverage, has also driven the title’s vast editorial expansion, launching new editor-led newsletters and introducing successful annual tentpoles such as Dogue and the Vogue Vintage Guide. She also elevated Vogue Weddings into a dedicated homepage section, increasing content output by 30 percent and driving record engagement.

Malle has also been the co-host of ‘The Run-Through,’ Vogue’s weekly fashion and culture podcast, since 2022.

On her new role, Malle added: “I’ve spent my career at Vogue, working in roles across every platform - from print to digital, audio to video, events and social media. I love the title, I love the content we create, and I love the editors who create it. Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I’m excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue. I look forward to embedding myself even more fully across print, video, and events - fostering the true cross-platform plurality that our audience craves and demands.

"Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled, and awed, to be part of that. I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor."