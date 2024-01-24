Condé Nast staff stage one day strike amid layoffs

The realm of lifestyle publishing is currently facing turmoil, as more than 400 employees at Condé Nast, the parent company of Vogue, GQ and Glamour, participated in a one-day strike in response to the publishing giant's efforts to downsize its workforce.

Media workers from various Condé Nast titles, including Vogue, took part in the strike on Tuesday, with some engaging in picketing outside the One World Trade Center offices.

The strike had repercussions on photo shoots, leading actress Anne Hathaway to reportedly walk out of a Vanity Fair shoot in solidarity with the magazine employees, said the Guardian.

The protest aimed to express discontent with management's handling of ongoing labour negotiations, reported the Washington Post. In November, CEO Roger Lynch announced an increase in expected revenue for the third consecutive year but indicated the need to lay off approximately 5 percent of the company, affecting roughly 300 people, including 94 unionized employees.