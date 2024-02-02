Cutler and Gross appoint Jack Dooley as CEO

British luxury eyewear brand Cutler and Gross has appointed Jack Dooley as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In a statement the company said Dooley assumes the CEO role to steer further expansion and enhance the legacy brand's development.

Having joined Cutler and Gross in 2016 as Global Sales Director, Dooley played a pivotal role in significantly extending the brand's international sales footprint. His collaboration with the design and manufacturing team, according to the statement, has been crucial in focusing the company's trajectory within the luxury eyewear sector.

Fiona Mohammadi, Owner of Cutler and Gross, expressed confidence in Dooley's ability to lead the company into its 55th year, citing his proven track record in driving growth and innovation. As the brand enters a new phase, Mohammadi emphasised that the timing aligns with Dooley's enthusiasm and energy, combined with a robust and dedicated team, to propel the company into a successful new chapter.

Jack Dooley said: “I look forward to helping push the brand forward in the future, through retail, wholesale and online, while respecting the legacy and values which Tony Gross and Graham Cutler, Marie Wilkinson, Fiona and Majid Mohammadi, and all our staff have espoused in over 55 years of vision and style.”