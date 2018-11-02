Debenhams managing director of retail resigns

Debenhams managing director of retail, digital, food and events, Ross Clemmow, is leaving the company next year as he takes a new position as managing director of Bridgepoint, the private equity firm that owns Fat Face.

The news comes just a week after Debenhams announced a 491.5 million pound loss - its biggest loss to date. Commenting on the announcement in a statement, a Debenhams spokesperson said: “We wish Ross the very best in his new role and will announce plans for his replacement in due course."